Lori Harvey claps back after 'disappointed' fans slam halloween outfit

Lori Harvey hit out at fans who criticised her 'lazy' halloween costume.

Lori Harvey has clapped back at fans who slammed her halloween outfit as Lara Croft, over a supposed lack of effort.

The 26-year-old stepped out at Kendall Jenner's halloween party over the weekend in a Tomb Raider inspired look

Fans pointed out the difference in costumes compared to previous years - in 2022 Harvey was praised for her interpretation of Beyonce, and has also gone as Cruella De Vill amongst various other looks.

Lori Harvey wore a Lara Croft ensemble for her halloween outfit. Picture: Getty

The model and business founder captioned her halloween post on Instagram with: "Lara Croft • Tomb Raider," and fans flooded the comments to slam her costume.

"This is the most laxed Halloween pics I’ve seen of you... Lol," one said as another commented: "How we went from Beyoncé last year to this?"

Last year, Lori dressed up as superstar singer Beyoncé from the 2003 music video 'Me, Myself and I.'

However, Lori seemed unfazed by the comments criticising her look, and replied to the Beyoncé comment : "girl I was tired this year" alongside a string of cry-laughing emojis.

Lori's boyfriend, British actor Damson Idris, was nowhere to be seen, but she did wish him a happy birthday las month with a series of loved-up snaps.

The pair shared their love for Beyoncé by attending Queen B's concert earlier this year - both posted about their adorable date across their social media.

