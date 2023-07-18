Lori Harvey shares a kiss with boyfriend Damson Idris amid Quavo dating rumours

18 July 2023, 11:36

Lori Harvey reveals new weight loss diet

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris appear to be going from strength to strength!

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are packing on the PDA in a new clip shared by them as they holiday together in the South of France.

The pair puckered up and shared a smooch on board a superyacht in St Tropez, France, with the socialite documenting her trip on social media.

The 26-year-old was recently linked to rapper Quavo, but quickly slammed these rumours and insisted her relationship with the British actor is still going strong.

Lori Harvey and Quavo address dating rumours

Lori and Damson have been dating for over six months.
Lori and Damson have been dating for over six months. Picture: Getty

In a series of Instagram stories, the socialite shared her outfits and meals from the trip, and treated fans to a glimpse inside her dating life.

The 26-year-old smooched Damson as they swam in the on-board pool and packed on the PDA as they enjoyed their couples trip.

They were all smiles as Lori shared more videos of the couple as they dived off the yacht and enjoyed a variety of watersports in St. Tropez.

Lori Harvey dating history: from Michael B. Jordan to Damson Idris

The pair smooched on board the luxury yacht.
The pair smooched on board the luxury yacht. Picture: Instagram

Lori and Damson have been dating since early 2023, and have been sharing glimpses of their relationship on various red carpets and sweet holiday's together.

The lovebirds have kept hush hush about their relationship besides the sweet snaps shared on social media, but she did shut down rumours she was dating rapper Quavo after being spotted at the same restaurant in LA.

“Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” she wrote under the TikTok video.

