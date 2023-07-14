Lori Harvey and Quavo address dating rumours

The socialite and rapper separately addressed allegations that the pair are dating.

Lori Harvey and Quavo have shut down reports that the pair are dating, thanks to a recent TikTok which has gone viral.

The 32-year-old rapper and 26-year-old socialite reportedly had a lunch date together, and fans speculated that the pair are seeing each other.

Harvey is currently dating British actor Damson Idris, and Quavo has had a string of famous girlfriends, including Saweetie.

Lori Harvey is currently dating Damson Idris. Picture: Getty

Lori and Quavo were alleged to be dating after they were spotted at the same Hollywood restaurant, The Bungalows, at the same time.

A TikTok user posted photos of the two's outing suggested that they were together, and both parties were having none of it.

"Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me," Lori responded to the claims.

Quavo at the 2023 ESPY awards. Picture: Alamy

Lori Harvey already denied dating Quavo please let it go😂 pic.twitter.com/qFPh4PFOa6 — JADE (@jadebaebee) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Quavo wrote: "Shidd Cap," with a blue hat emoji on his Instagram stories.

Lori's name was even trending on Twitter after the alleged date with Quavo, where fans were quick to express their opinion.

"Lori already shut down that Quavo rumor lol," as another replied: "And he did too lol."

Seems like this has now been settled between them!