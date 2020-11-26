Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan spark dating rumours

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan spark dating rumours. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old model has been spotted departing a plane in her hometown with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have sparked dating rumours after the pair were spotted traveling together on Wednesday (Nov 25).

The 33-year-old Black Panther star was seen coming off a jet with the 23-year-old model in her hometown of Atlanta.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the two look cozy in hoodies and sweatpants, with him wearing a grey set and Lori wearing a beige co-ord.

Michael and Lori departed the plane by using a staircase down to the tarmac rather than going out into the terminal in a bid to fly under the radar.

Lori Harvey, 23, was previously romantically linked to rapper Future. Picture: Instagram

It's speculated that Jordan and Harvey are celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday together to spend time with her family after landing in Lori's hometown.

So far, neither Michael nor Lori have commented on their alleged relationship. Jordan has remained private when it comes to his dating life over the years.

However, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jordan revealed the type of woman he's looking for.

The actor said she has to have "a sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not."

Michael B. Jordan, 33, was named PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Man Alive'. Picture: Getty

He added, "Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list." Jordan, who one day would like to get married and have children, shared specific qualities he looks for in a woman.

"It’s like lips, teeth, mouth. I think I’ve paid more attention to eyes as of late, with these masks," he said. "I love a woman’s hips, thighs. Hands and feet. And what order you go, that’s a totally different question."

Most recently, Lori was spotted getting close to Akon's brother, Bu. Prior to that, the social sensation had been attached to the rapper Future.

In January, Lori shared several photos from her birthday celebration in Jamaica, which showed her kissing Future. However, the pair reportedly split in August.

Lori Harvey and Future split earlier this year, in August. Picture: Instagram/@loriharvey

Before Future, Lori was reportedly dating Sean 'Diddy' Combs, after previously allegedly being in a relationship with his son Justin Combs.

Harvey has also been romantically linked to singer Trey Songz.