Michael B. Jordan named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Picture: Getty

The Black Panther star said that the women in his family "are definitely proud of this one".

Michael B. Jordan has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.

The Black Panther star, 33, has taken over the title from last year's winner John Legend, and shared and his magazine cover on Instagram with the caption: "My grandma lookin down talkin bout “that’s my baby”,"

"Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy!"

Jordan was revealed as People's Sexiest Man Alive after appearing on Jimmy Kimmel live in disguise, wearing a full hazmat suit and a black-and-white smiley face mask to conceal his identity.

He answered a series of yes or no questions asked by members of the at-home audience, with a women named Ashley from Los Angles correctly guessing the identity of the masked man.

He told People magazine that being given the honour is a "cool feeling", and that the women in his family "are definitely proud of this one".

Michael B. Jordan starred as Killmonger in the Marvel movie Black Panther. Picture: Getty

"When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mum naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for."

"It's a cool feeling," he said. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."

Plus, the publication confirmed that Jordan is currently single - ladies, you're welcome.