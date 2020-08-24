Future and Lori Harvey reportedly split as fans spot cryptic clues

Future and Lori Harvey reportedly split as fans spot cryptic clues. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Looks like it could be the end of the road for the 'Life Is Good' rapper and the socialite.

Rumours are flying that Future and his girlfriend Lori Harvey have broken up after eight months of dating.

The 'Mask Off' rapper, 36, was first linked to 23-year-old Lori, the stepdaughter of entertainment personality Steve Harvey, back in January.

And, despite keeping their relationship relatively private, they seemed pretty loved-up to the public eye in their occasional social media posts.

Rapper Future and socialite Lori Harvey have reportedly split. Picture: Getty

However, things appear to have gone quiet between the pair in recent weeks, prompting rumblings of a break-up beginning to surface on social media.

Some eagle-eyed fans also spotted that Future and Lori have unfollowed each other on Instagram and even deleted photos of each other from their profiles.

The pair are thought to have spent lockdown together during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April, pregnancy rumours were sparked when a sonogram was spotted in the background of one of Lori's posts.

The speculation was quickly shut down, however, as it was reported that the sonogram likely belonged to Lori's sister, Morgan Hawthorne, who was pregnant at the time.

Future and Lori have unfollowed each other on Instagram and even deleted photos of each other from their profiles. Picture: Instagram

Both Future and Lori are yet to respond to the break-up rumours. Meanwhile, Future has been making headlines with his own baby news in recent months.

A woman named Eliza Seraphin, also known as Eliza Reign, has long been embroiled in a bitter paternity battle with the rapper over her one-year-old daughter Reign, who was born in the spring of 2019.

Earlier this year, Seraphin's attorney Brandon Rotbart confirmed that DNA test results determined that Future is the child's biological father, making her his eighth child.