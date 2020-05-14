Lori Harvey breaks silence as boyfriend Future's eighth baby is confirmed

Lori Harvey has posted for the first time since Future's eighth baby was confirmed. Picture: Instagram/Getty

DNA confirmed that Future is father to model Eliza Reign's one-year-old baby, his eighth child.

Lori Harvey has posted for the first time since her boyfriend Future reportedly became a father for the eighth time.

Eliza Seraphin, also known as Eliza Reign, has long been embroiled in a bitter paternity battle with the 'Mask Off' rapper over her one-year-old daughter Reign, who was born in the spring of 2019.

Earlier this week, Seraphin's attorney Brandon Rotbart confirmed that DNA test results have determined that Future is the child's biological father.

Eliza Seraphin, aka Eliza Reign, gave birth to her daughter with Future in spring 2019. Picture: Instagram

"Yes, he is the father," Rotbart told XXL. "We're now proceeding with trying to get some child support for my client. Nothing has been paid and this child is now over a year old."

Future, 36, publicly responded with a string of tweets that fans assume are about the situation. "Teach these h**s how to keep they business off the internet..," he wrote. "U run to the internet. I can’t speak the truth ima log off."

Some fans also wondered whether the tweets were about Lori, 23, who has been dating the rapper at the end of last year following her romance with Diddy.

However, it appears there's no trouble in paradise when it comes to their relationship. Following the reports of Future's latest paternity test, Lori hinted that she was missing her man; "imissyou," she captioned a sultry selfie with a kiss emoji.

Lori Harvey posted on social media for the first time since Future's eighth baby was confirmed by a DNA test. Picture: Instagram

Future now has eight children with eight different women;

- a son, Jakobi, with Jessica Smith

- a daughter, Londyn, with India J

- a son, Future, with singer Ciara

- a son, Prince, with Brittni Mealy

- a son, Hendrix, with Joie Chavis

- a daughter, Paris, with an unknown woman

- a son, Kash, with an unknown woman

- a daughter, Reign, with Eliza Reign

Lori sparked her own pregnancy speculation last month when fans spotted a baby scan in one of her Instagram stories, where she was watching T-Pain's Verzuz battle against Lil Jon.

However, the rumours left as soon as they had been sparked as people slowly realised that the baby sonogram is likely to belong to Lori's sister, Morgan Hawthorne, who is currently pregnant.