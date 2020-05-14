Future kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Future kids: how many kids does Future? Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Mask Off' rapper is father to eight kids with eight different women.

Future has reportedly became a father for the eighth time, as DNA tests prove the baby of model Eliza Seraphin - also known as Eliza Reign - is officially his.

Future, who is currently dating socialite Lori Harvey, now has eight kids with eight different women, with Seraphin's child being the most recent addition to his brood.

Future - real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn - has been embroiled in a bitter paternity battle with Eliza over her one-year-old daughter Reign, who was born in the spring of 2019.

Eliza Seraphin, also known as Eliza Reign, gave birth to Future's baby in the spring of 2019. Picture: Instagram