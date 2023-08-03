Ciara slammed over working with 'toxic' Chris Brown on new collaboration

3 August 2023, 12:27

Chris Brown promotes tour

Ciara has teased a collaboration with R&B singer Chris Brown, which many fans have slammed over his numerous allegations of abuse.

Ciara has received a mixed reaction after revealing she is dropping a collaboration with R&B singer Chris Brown.

Fans have slammed her for working with the 'toxic' singer - who has a history of violence and abuse allegations against him, including a 2009 assault of Rihanna.

This new song marks their first collaboration since 2009's 'Turntables', with this new song seemingly titled 'How We Roll.'

Chris Brown posts tribute to baby mama Ammika Harris on her 30th birthday

The pair are releasing a song titled 'How We Roll'.
The pair are releasing a song titled 'How We Roll'. Picture: Instagram

In the brief video of the pair teasing their song, Chris appears to rest his head on Ciara's shoulder as the caption reads: "CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4."

Fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment over the singer working with Breezy as one said: "Aw no, not this dude."

"Girl. Why?" another wrote in the comment section as a third added on Twitter to question "Why are you collaborating with a known abuser????"

Chris Brown breaks silence following 'bust up' accusations with Usher

Chris Brown and Ciara pictured in 2010.
Chris Brown and Ciara pictured in 2010. Picture: Getty

At the time of the 2009 assault of Rihanna, the singer was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats but he avoided jail time by accepting a plea deal.

Brown was also given a restraining order against the 'Anti' singer, and given a five year probation and community sentences.

His ex - model Karrueche Tran - also accused Brown of domestic assault, as well as other allegations in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown posts tribute to baby mama Ammika Harris on her 30th birthday

Chris Brown posts tribute to baby mama Ammika Harris on her 30th birthday

Chris Brown breaks silence after 'bust up' accusations with Usher

Chris Brown breaks silence following 'bust up' accusations with Usher

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown named as alleged bottling suspect in nightclub attack

Chris Brown named as alleged bottling suspect in nightclub attack

Chris Brown concert-goer allegedly splits from his girlfriend over viral lap dance

Chris Brown concert-goer allegedly splits from his girlfriend over viral lap dance

More News

J Hus Beautiful and Brutal Yard Tour 2023: date, tickets, venue & more

J Hus Beautiful and Brutal Yard Tour 2023: dates, tickets, venues & more

Kylie Jenner allegedly 'dumped' by rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner allegedly 'dumped' by rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner

Post Malone girlfriend 2022: Name, age and Instagram revealed

Post Malone Girlfriend 2023: Name, Age and Instagram revealed

Kylie Jenner's Bratz doll collection slammed over skin colour

Kylie Jenner's Bratz doll collection slammed over skin colour

Kylie Jenner

Beyoncé responds as Lizzo is sued for sexual harassment and weight-shaming

Beyoncé responds as Lizzo is sued for sexual harassment and weight-shaming

Beyonce