Ciara slammed over working with 'toxic' Chris Brown on new collaboration
3 August 2023, 12:27
Ciara has teased a collaboration with R&B singer Chris Brown, which many fans have slammed over his numerous allegations of abuse.
Ciara has received a mixed reaction after revealing she is dropping a collaboration with R&B singer Chris Brown.
Fans have slammed her for working with the 'toxic' singer - who has a history of violence and abuse allegations against him, including a 2009 assault of Rihanna.
This new song marks their first collaboration since 2009's 'Turntables', with this new song seemingly titled 'How We Roll.'
In the brief video of the pair teasing their song, Chris appears to rest his head on Ciara's shoulder as the caption reads: "CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4."
Fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment over the singer working with Breezy as one said: "Aw no, not this dude."
"Girl. Why?" another wrote in the comment section as a third added on Twitter to question "Why are you collaborating with a known abuser????"
I have much love and respect for you, but I’m disappointed. Why are you collaborating with a known abuser???? He has a long history of abusing women… is that the example you want to set for your daughter??? https://t.co/qpMsY1j2bo— this barbie is addicted to chiropractor videos (@afrorckprincess) August 2, 2023
At the time of the 2009 assault of Rihanna, the singer was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats but he avoided jail time by accepting a plea deal.
Brown was also given a restraining order against the 'Anti' singer, and given a five year probation and community sentences.
His ex - model Karrueche Tran - also accused Brown of domestic assault, as well as other allegations in 2018, 2021 and 2022.