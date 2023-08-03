Ciara slammed over working with 'toxic' Chris Brown on new collaboration

Chris Brown promotes tour

Ciara has teased a collaboration with R&B singer Chris Brown, which many fans have slammed over his numerous allegations of abuse.

Ciara has received a mixed reaction after revealing she is dropping a collaboration with R&B singer Chris Brown.

Fans have slammed her for working with the 'toxic' singer - who has a history of violence and abuse allegations against him, including a 2009 assault of Rihanna.

This new song marks their first collaboration since 2009's 'Turntables', with this new song seemingly titled 'How We Roll.'

The pair are releasing a song titled 'How We Roll'. Picture: Instagram

In the brief video of the pair teasing their song, Chris appears to rest his head on Ciara's shoulder as the caption reads: "CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4."

Fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment over the singer working with Breezy as one said: "Aw no, not this dude."

"Girl. Why?" another wrote in the comment section as a third added on Twitter to question "Why are you collaborating with a known abuser????"

Chris Brown and Ciara pictured in 2010. Picture: Getty

I have much love and respect for you, but I’m disappointed. Why are you collaborating with a known abuser???? He has a long history of abusing women… is that the example you want to set for your daughter??? https://t.co/qpMsY1j2bo — this barbie is addicted to chiropractor videos (@afrorckprincess) August 2, 2023

At the time of the 2009 assault of Rihanna, the singer was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats but he avoided jail time by accepting a plea deal.

Brown was also given a restraining order against the 'Anti' singer, and given a five year probation and community sentences.

His ex - model Karrueche Tran - also accused Brown of domestic assault, as well as other allegations in 2018, 2021 and 2022.