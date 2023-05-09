Chris Brown breaks silence following 'bust up' accusations with Usher

9 May 2023, 12:10

Chris Brown promotes tour

The singer has spoken out after he was accused of more than one violent incident over the weekend.

Chris Brown has spoken out after he was accused of getting into an altercation with Usher in Las Vegas.

Footage emerged of Breezy allegedly arguing with Usher at his birthday party, and reportedly left the 44-year-old with a bloody nose.

Now, Breezy has broken his silence on this incident as well another altercation involving security at Lovers & Friends festival this weekend.

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown allegedly gave Usher a bloody nose at the weekend.
Chris Brown allegedly gave Usher a bloody nose at the weekend. Picture: Getty
Lovers & Friends Music Festival
Lovers & Friends Music Festival. Picture: Getty

"Yall been geeked all weekend , y’all dragging it now," Breezy said in an Instagram comment, possibly regarding the incidents involving Usher and the security.

"t was mad people backstage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage. People started pushing back.. I INTERVENED To let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE. So y’all can keep ya narrative."

According to reports, Usher and his friends sang happy birthday to Chris at his party before things went downhill.

Chris Brown allegedly involved in bottle attack in London club

Usher and Chris Brown seen before the alleged incident.
Usher and Chris Brown seen before the alleged incident. Picture: Instagram

TMZ report that witnesses said that Chris then became 'p*ssed off' and began yelling at Teyana Taylor, who was reportedly ignoring him.

Chris is said to have started swearing at both Teyana and Usher but directed most of his anger at Usher.

Both Usher and Chris performed at Lovers & Friends festival the day after and appeared to be uninjured.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown named as alleged bottling suspect in nightclub attack

Chris Brown named as alleged bottling suspect in nightclub attack

Chris Brown concert-goer allegedly splits from his girlfriend over viral lap dance

Chris Brown concert-goer allegedly splits from his girlfriend over viral lap dance

Chris Brown allegedly involved in bottle attack in London club

Chris Brown allegedly involved in bottle attack in London club

Chris Brown throws fan's phone into crowd during lap dance

Chris Brown throws fan's phone into crowd during lap dance

More News

Kim Kardashian slammed for supporting love rat Tristan Thompson at basketball game

Kim Kardashian slammed for supporting love rat Tristan Thompson at basketball game

Summer Love Island 2023's first contestant 'revealed'

Summer Love Island 2023's first contestant 'revealed'

Beyoncé expected to earn BILLIONS from Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé expected to earn BILLIONS from Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce

Doja Cat fans convinced she's 'joined the illuminati' over HUGE back tattoo

Doja Cat fans convinced she's 'joined the illuminati' over HUGE back tattoo

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 17, claps back at people trolling her makeup

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 17, claps back at people trolling her makeup