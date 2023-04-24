Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Breezy has shared the sweetest picture of all three of his kids together!

Chris Brown has taken to Instagram to share the cutest picture of all three of his children together in a rare moment.

The picture of Breezy and his three children was posted to his daughter Royalty's account, with the caption: "Daddy!" alongside the infinity sign emoji.

Fans were thrilled at the rare sighting of all three of his children together, who he shares with Nia Guzman-Amey, Ammika Harris and Diamond Brown.

Chris Brown with two of his children. . Picture: Instagram

In the adorable snap, Brown's three children laid in his arms as he flashed a smile to the camera.

Fans quickly reacted to the snap of all three of his children together, with one commenting: "You can tell his kids are his joy."

Another said: "My heart, he got all his babies together!!" from the picture of all three kids.

Breezy shared this snap of Royalty, Aeko and Lovely. Picture: Instagram

Chris has three children - Royalty, Aeko and Lovely with three different baby mamas.

Royalty was born in 2014 to Nia Guzman, Aeko in 2019 to Ammika Harris and Lovely in 2022 to Diamond Brown.

Breezy has just embarked on a sell-out tour of his album 'Under the Influence' across the UK and Europe.