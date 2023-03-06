Chris Brown allegedly involved in bottle attack in London club

The R&B singer is reportedly set to be questioned by police over a bottle fight in a club.

Chris Brown has allegedly been involved in a bottle fight at a central London club during his stint of shows in the capital for his 'Under The Influence' tour.

Breezy is said to have been part of a altercation where an attendee was hit by a bottle.

Now the singer faces questioning by the police about the incident when he returns to the UK for another string of shows later this month.

Chris Brown is currently touring across the UK and Europe. Picture: Getty

As well as being hit on the head, the victim was allegedly kicked and punched, and taken to hospital according to this tabloid.

Police officers were called to the prestigious Tape nightclub in central London in the early hours of February 19 to tend to the alleged victim.

A source told the publication: "A row broke out with a guy and Brown’s crowd and the man was hit over the head with a bottle."

The singer will reportedly be questioned by police when he returns to the UK this month. Picture: Getty

"He tried to get up off the ground to escape but he was surrounded and then punched and kicked before security broke it up."

Brown returns to the UK this month and faces being quizzed by the Police over the alleged attack at the nightclub.

The Met Police commented on the incident at the nightclub and said: "Police were called at approximately 04:40hrs on Sunday, 19 February following reports of a man assaulted at a venue in Hanover Square, W1."

Breezy was reportedly at the nightclub when the alleged attack took place. . Picture: Getty

"There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue."

Breezy has been involved with the police on numerous occasions including his 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, leaving her with severe facial injuries.

Just last week, the singer was slammed after throwing a fan's phone into the crowd at one of his shows in Berlin.