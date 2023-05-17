Chris Brown posts tribute to baby mama Ammika Harris on her 30th birthday

Breezy shared a sweet snap of baby mama Ammika Harris on her birthday.

Chris Brown has posted a sweet tribute to baby mama Ammika Harris on her 30th birthday after he attended her party.

The pair looked cosy in photo booth pictures both the model and singer posted to their social media.

Fans have speculated that these pictures indicate that the pair are back together, nearly four years after welcoming their son Aeko.

The pair posted similar photo-booth style pictures to their Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Breezy posted on his story a picture of the pair embracing with the caption, "Dirty 30" alongside a string of heart emojis.

Ammika posted the same picture alongside another posed snap of the model touching his chest.

Video footage has also been posted to social media of Brown singing happy birthday to his on / off girlfriend, and he can be seen cheering and getting close to Ammika.

🎥: chris brown at the birthday party of his baby mama, ammika last night pic.twitter.com/ttNCvLIyUI — 𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖔 (@brewzy) May 16, 2023

Fans weighed in on the recent pictures of the pair together with one saying: "Lmfao so Chris back with Ammika or what?"

Another quipped: "ammika harris and chris brown are legit the cutest couple EVER," prompting speculation that the pair are back together.

Chris has three children with three baby mamas - Royalty Brown, 8, with Nia Guzman-Amey, Aeko Catori Brown, 3, with Ammika Harris and Lovely Symphani Brown, 1, with Diamond Brown.