Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 15 cute photos & videos of the singer's baby boy

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: all of the cutest pictures and videos. Picture: Instagram

Chris Brown and on-off girlfriend Ammika Harris welcomed their son Aeko in November 2019.

Chris Brown expanded his brood in November 2019 after his on-off girlfriend, Ammika Harris, gave birth to the couple's son, Aeko Catori.

Aeko (pronounced 'Echo') is Brown's second child - having already fathered 5-year-old daughter Royalty Brown with Nia Guzman in 2015 - and Ammika's first.

Breezy and Ammika chose to keep their pregnancy private, although rumours began swirling online months before the baby's birth that the pair were expecting.

Fans were elated when the couple announced the birth of Aeko, and he's already growing up so fast! Here are some of the cutest snaps of Chris Brown's baby boy.

Aeko Catori Brown. Picture: Ammika Harris/Instagram

Ammika and Chris finally shared the news of their baby's birth in early December 2019.

Breezy posted the first official photo of Aeko, captioned "AEKO CATORI BROWN," revealing the baby's full name. In the black and white image, Brown can be seen cradling the baby's tiny foot.

The 'No Guidance' singer also uploaded and deleted a photo of himself wearing a jacket with the words "Roro & Aeko" embroidered on, in reference to his children's names.

Aeko Catori Brown. Picture: Ammika Harris/Instagram

Aeko Catori Brown. Picture: Chris Brown/Instagram

Brown has spoken out about missing his little boy due to the coronavirus pandemic, as travel restrictions meant that Ammika couldn't fly back to the States with baby Aeko.

Ammika Harris had been residing in Germany due to her modelling career, reportedly doing fashion shoots for Fashion Nova. However, Brown keeps his connection with his family by phone.

"He FaceTimes with Ammika and he gets to see Aeko that way. And she sends him videos and pictures all day," a source told HollywoodLife, "Chris is doing his best to stay strong."

Chris Brown and his son Aeko Catori. Picture: Chris Brown/Instagram

Aeko Catori Brown. Picture: Chris Brown/Instagram

Brown often comments on how similar Aeko looks to himself when he was a baby, and fans often remake on his "identical" the baby boy is to Breezy.

Shortly after Aeko's birth, the singer shared a side-by-side photo of baby Aeko and himself as a newborn with the caption "He just stole my whole face … AEKO on the left, BREEZY on the right."

Aeko Catori Brown. Picture: Chris Brown/Instagram

Aeko Catori and Royalty. Picture: Chris Brown/Instagram

Brown also shared the first glimpse of his baby mama Ammika from a photoshoot while she was pregnant with Aeko.

In the images, Ammika can be seen with her satin glove-adorned arms resting just above her heavily pregnant belly, a baby blue tulle skirt cascading down her legs as a nod to the gender of the child.

The on-off couple, who were first romantically linked in 2015 and spotted together again in Paris in January 2019, were rumoured to be engaged at one point after both being spotted wearing diamond rings on their ring fingers.