Are Chris Brown and Ammika Harris back together?

16 November 2023, 16:28

Chris Brown promotes tour

By Anna Suffolk

Are Chris Brown and ex girlfriend Ammika Harris back together? Fans seem to think so.

Chris Brown has left fans questioning whether he and ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris have reconciled following multiple sightings of the pair together in recent weeks.

The R&B singer has three children with three baby mamas - Royalty Brown, 8, with Nia Guzman-Amey, Aeko Catori Brown, 3, with Ammika and Lovely Symphani Brown, 1, with Diamond Brown.

Ammika and Chris were first linked in 2015, and fans have started to theorise that the pair are back together.

Ammika Harris pictured with her son Aeko, who she shares with Chris Brown. Picture: Getty

  1. Are Chris Brown and Ammika Harris back together?

    Although the pair have not confirmed that they are back in a relationship, fans seem to think so.

    In a video obtained by The Hollywood Fix, the pair were seen walking hand-in-hand to Breezy's 11:11 new album release party.

    The pair appeared to be all smiles as they entered the venue in West Hollywood.

    Chris Brown & Girlfriend Ammika Harris Arrive In Style At His '11:11' Album Release Party In WeHo

  2. Who has Chris Brown dated?

    Chris Brown has been romantically linked to a number of women over the years, and has shared high profile relationships with stars like actress Karrueche Tran and model Ammika Harris.

    Arguably his most well-known relationship, Chris started dating Rihanna in 2007 until their highly-publicised domestic violence case in 2009.

    Time will only tell if Chris Brown and Ammika Harris will confirm or deny rumours that the pair are an item.

    Chris Brown performing earlier this year. Picture: Getty

