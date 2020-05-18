Chris Brown 'confirms' Ammika Harris relationship with heartfelt post

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris welcomed the birth of their first child Aeko back in 2019.

Ever since Ammika Harris revealed that she was pregnant with Chris Brown's baby, speculation has been rife about whether the pair are in a relationship or not.

Days after Chris Brown shared a tribute to his mother on Instagram, Breezy posted a declaration of love to Ammika and told her "I LOVE YOU".

Chris Brown declares his love for 'girlfriend' Ammika Harris. Picture: Getty

Appearing to confirm his relationship with Ammika Harris, Chris shared a picture of his son Aeko's mother and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO".

Chris went on to write, "WHEN WE FIRST ME I GOT ON YA NERVES... you told me I talk too much... SO THEN I SHUT THE F*** UP AND STARTED LISTENING!"

Breezy continued, "YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY.... I LOVE YOU. TELL MOMS THANK YOU".

Chris Brown tells 'girlfriend' Ammika Harris "I LOVE YOU". Picture: Instagram

Back in April, Chris Brown declared Ammika Harris "PRETTIEST WOMAN ON THE PLANET!!!!!" as he shared another picture of his rumoured girlfriend on Instagram.

People were quick to back up Chris' public comments on Ammika's beauty and also shared some positive comments about the 26-year-old.

One user wrote, 'say it AGAIN! She’s gorgeous' whilst another added, '@chrisbrownofficial she really is 😍❤️ @ammikaaa you really are stunning!'.

Chris' public display of lover for Ammika came just a few days after he was spotted reminiscing on his former relationship with Karrueche Tran.

The 30-year-old singer took to a fan pages comments, where the video showed old clips of the pair together. The video also pieced together clips of Karrueche crying during her 2015 Iyanla Vazant interview, where she opened up about her break up with Breezy.

Chris Brown commented on the post writing "Damn." with fans later suggesting Breezy was redeeming himself with baby mama Ammika by sharing the photo of her on his Instagram.

