Chris Brown shows love to his mother and baby mamas in tribute post

11 May 2020, 11:41

Chris Brown pays tribute to his mother and baby mamas in Mother's Day post
Chris Brown pays tribute to his mother and baby mamas in Mother's Day post. Picture: Getty

Breezy celebrated Mother's Day with a touching tribute to Joyce Hawkins, Nia Guzman and Ammika Harris.

From Will Smith to A$AP Rocky, plenty of music stars paid tribute to their mothers this weekend as they celebrated Mother's Day and Chris Brown was no different.

> Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 15 cute photos & videos of the singer's baby boy

The 'No Guidance' star took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his own mother, Joyce Hawkins, as well as the mothers of his two children, Nia Guzman and Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown posts Mother's Day tribute to his mum
Chris Brown posts Mother's Day tribute to his mum. Picture: Instagram

Chris Brown has daughter Royalty, 5, with Nia Guzman and recently wlecomed the birth of his young son Aeko with Ammika Harris.

Alongside picture of all three, Brown wrote, 'HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. GOD IS A FEMALE ... my momma is god to me'.

People responded to the post with plenty of positive comments, with one user writing, 'This is so cute', whilst another added 'We love GROWTH'.

In a further post paying tribute to his own mother, Brown wrote, 'I DONT PLAY WHEN IT COMES TO THIS WOMAN RIGHT HERE... I LOVE YOU MOMMA'.

Chris Brown and his mum have always enjoyed a close relationship, but Brown's relationship with his father has been kept relatively low key.

Breezy did recently share a throwback picture with his father, Clinton Brown and alongside it Chris wrote, "Young SNIPER me and my dad", but it's unclear how old Brown is in the picture.

Chris Brown posted a throwback picture with his father, Clinton Brown
Chris Brown posted a throwback picture with his father, Clinton Brown. Picture: Instagram

One person on Instagram likened Chris' young self to his daughter Royalty and commented, "his is Ro’s face. my heart [sic]"

Chris Brown's father Clinton, who worked as a corrections officer at a local prison whilst Chris was growing up, divorced from Brown's mother Joyce Hawkins when Chris was a youngster.

