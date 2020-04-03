Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with his father, Clinton Brown

3 April 2020, 16:43 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 16:44

Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with father, Clinton Brown
Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with father, Clinton Brown. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Chris Brown took to Instagram to share a rare picture alongside is father and fans loved it.

It appears that quarantine has got Chris Brown reminiscing as he took to Instagram to share an amazing throwback photo with his father, Clinton Brown.

> Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 15 cute photos & videos of the singer's baby boy

Chris recently became a father for the second time after his baby son Aeko was born at the end of 2019, whilst he already has daughter Royalty, 5, and his latest pic shows him as a youngster alongside his own father.

Alongside the throwback picture with father Clinton, Chris wrote, "Young SNIPER me and my dad", but it's unclear how old Brown is in the picture.

One person on Instagram likened Chris' young self to his daughter Royalty and commented, "his is Ro’s face. my heart [sic]"

Chris Brown's father Clinton, who worked as a corrections officer at a local prison whilst Chris was growing up, divorced from Brown's mother Joyce Hawkins when Chris was a youngster.

Chris Brown poses with daughter Royalty and his morther Joyce
Chris Brown poses with daughter Royalty and his morther Joyce. Picture: Getty

Chris is often photographed with his morher and children, however fans rarely get to see pictures of a young Breezy with his father, so will appreciate this latest throwback post.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: all of the cutest pictures and videos.

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 15 cute photos & videos of the singer's baby boy
Chris Brown shares video of fan trespassing on his property

Chris Brown shares bizarre video of fan trying to "break into his home"
Chris Brown's baby mama, Ammika, responds to troll on Instagram

Chris Brown's baby mama claps back after facing backlash for leaving the house with son Aeko
Chris Brown has been slammed after posting a TikTok with Tyga and Austin McBroom

Chris Brown roasted after dancing with YouTube star slammed for posting "racist" tweets
Chris Brown misses son Aeko

Chris Brown shares touching post after not seeing his “mini me” son Aeko due to coronavirus

More News

Alicia Keys released her memoirs 'More Myself' on 31st March 2020

Alicia Keys reveals she was "manipulated" into "provocative" photoshoot aged 19

Alicia Keys

Fans compare Lil Pump's new look to XXXTentacion

Lil Pump fans claim he looks like XXXTentacion after rapper shaves eyebrows off
Kris Jenner at the 2018 Met Gala

What Is Kris Jenner's Net Worth In 2020?

Kylie Jenner

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth In 2020?

Khloe Kardashian

What Is Khloe Kardashian's Net Worth In 2020?