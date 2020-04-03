Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with his father, Clinton Brown

Chris Brown took to Instagram to share a rare picture alongside is father and fans loved it.

It appears that quarantine has got Chris Brown reminiscing as he took to Instagram to share an amazing throwback photo with his father, Clinton Brown.

Chris recently became a father for the second time after his baby son Aeko was born at the end of 2019, whilst he already has daughter Royalty, 5, and his latest pic shows him as a youngster alongside his own father.

Alongside the throwback picture with father Clinton, Chris wrote, "Young SNIPER me and my dad", but it's unclear how old Brown is in the picture.

One person on Instagram likened Chris' young self to his daughter Royalty and commented, "his is Ro’s face. my heart [sic]"

Chris Brown's father Clinton, who worked as a corrections officer at a local prison whilst Chris was growing up, divorced from Brown's mother Joyce Hawkins when Chris was a youngster.

Chris Brown poses with daughter Royalty and his morther Joyce. Picture: Getty

Chris is often photographed with his morher and children, however fans rarely get to see pictures of a young Breezy with his father, so will appreciate this latest throwback post.

