Chris Brown declares Ammika Harris the "prettiest woman on the planet"

27 April 2020, 12:33 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 13:00

Chris Brown dclares Ammika Harris "prettiest woman on the planet"
Chris Brown dclares Ammika Harris "prettiest woman on the planet". Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ammika Harris and Chris Brown recently welcomed the birth of their son Aeko at the end of 2019.

Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to show some love to Ammika Harris, his reported ex and the mother to his baby son Aeko.

> Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with his father, Clinton Brown

Shortly after Chris Brown revealed an exciting joint mixtape with Young Thug, the 'No Guidance' star decided to share some PDA with his baby mama as he remains apart from her and his son due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Underneath a picture Ammika posted on Instagram, Chris wrote "PRETTIEST WOMAN ON THE PLANET!!!!!".

Peopl ewere quick to back up Chris' public comments on Ammika's beauty and also shared some positive comments about the 26-year-old.

One user wrote, 'say it AGAIN! She’s gorgeous' whilst another added, '@chrisbrownofficial she really is 😍❤️ @ammikaaa you really are stunning!'.

View this post on Instagram

A woman born from the lotus

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

Ammika is regularly described online as Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend and after these latest comments it's unclear whether their relationship status has changed.

This new comment comes shortly after Chris Brown was accused on social media of flirting with another ex-girlfriend, Karraeuche Tran.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown comments on photo of Ammika Harris days after reminiscing on ex Karrueche Tran

Chris Brown flirts with Ammika Harris days after reminiscing on ex Karrueche Tran
Chris Brown has teased his upcoming mixtape with Young Thug.

Chris Brown announces joint mixtape with Young Thug

Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with father, Clinton Brown

Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with his father, Clinton Brown
Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: all of the cutest pictures and videos.

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 15 cute photos & videos of the singer's baby boy
Chris Brown shares video of fan trespassing on his property

Chris Brown shares bizarre video of fan trying to "break into his home"

More News

Rapper Biggie shows off his rapping skills in unheard verse

Notorious B.I.G ‘lost’ verse uncovered for first time in rare song snippet
Kylie Jenner spends a whopping $36 Million on lavish mansion in LA

Kylie Jenner splashes $36 million on luxury 'resort compound' mansion in LA
Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn'r seen his daughter since prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama claims he's ghosting his daughter since prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants permission to shoot music videos in his backyard

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer asks judge to let rapper record music videos in his backyard

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tristan told ex-girlfriend Khloe he is "on board" with being her sperm donor.

Tristan Thompson says he's "on board" to be Khloe Kardashian's sperm donor