Chris Brown declares Ammika Harris the "prettiest woman on the planet"

Ammika Harris and Chris Brown recently welcomed the birth of their son Aeko at the end of 2019.

Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to show some love to Ammika Harris, his reported ex and the mother to his baby son Aeko.

Shortly after Chris Brown revealed an exciting joint mixtape with Young Thug, the 'No Guidance' star decided to share some PDA with his baby mama as he remains apart from her and his son due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Underneath a picture Ammika posted on Instagram, Chris wrote "PRETTIEST WOMAN ON THE PLANET!!!!!".

Peopl ewere quick to back up Chris' public comments on Ammika's beauty and also shared some positive comments about the 26-year-old.

One user wrote, 'say it AGAIN! She’s gorgeous' whilst another added, '@chrisbrownofficial she really is 😍❤️ @ammikaaa you really are stunning!'.

Ammika is regularly described online as Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend and after these latest comments it's unclear whether their relationship status has changed.

This new comment comes shortly after Chris Brown was accused on social media of flirting with another ex-girlfriend, Karraeuche Tran.

