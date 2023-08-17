Chris Brown '11:11' Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Chris Brown promotes tour

Here's everything you need to know about Chris Brown's upcoming release.

Chris Brown has announced a brand new album '11:11', set to be released later this year.

Following on from the 2022 release 'Breezy', the rapper is releasing a new project, and took to Instagram to share the news.

"New Album Name: 11:11, (possible release date: 11:11)," he captioned the post.

Here's everything we know about Chris Brown's upcoming album.

Chris Brown is set to release his 11th studio album. . Picture: Getty