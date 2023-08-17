Chris Brown '11:11' Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

17 August 2023, 14:40

Chris Brown promotes tour

Here's everything you need to know about Chris Brown's upcoming release.

Chris Brown has announced a brand new album '11:11', set to be released later this year.

Following on from the 2022 release 'Breezy', the rapper is releasing a new project, and took to Instagram to share the news.

"New Album Name: 11:11, (possible release date: 11:11)," he captioned the post.

Here's everything we know about Chris Brown's upcoming album.

Chris Brown allegedly gave Usher a bloody nose at the weekend.
Chris Brown is set to release his 11th studio album. . Picture: Getty

  1. What is Chris Brown's new album called?

    Breezy has confirmed that his new album will be called 11:11.

    He said in a statement on Instagram: "IM JUST focused on giving y’all the best to digest. 11:11 make a wish."

    Chris Brown is releasing his 11th album.
    Chris Brown is releasing his 11th album. Picture: Getty

  2. When is Chris Brown's album being released?

    Chris Brown has said his album will possibly be released on 11th November 2023.

    He said in the caption of his post that: "I see Some of my die hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y’all for that.

    "But, I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously."

    Chris Brown has released a track with Chloe Bailey.
    Chris Brown on his 'Under the Influence' tour. . Picture: Getty

  3. What is the tracklist for 11:11?

    So far, no tracklist has been released for Breezy's upcoming album.

    However, Brown has revealed that his album will have 11 songs to coincide with his 11th studio project.

    Breezy uploaded this Instagram post to announce his album.
    Breezy uploaded this Instagram post to announce his album. Picture: Instagram

  4. Does Chris Brown's new album have any features?

    There is no word as of yet who will feature on his upcoming release.

    However, the singer is known for his amass of iconic features, including the likes of Wizkid, Lil Wayne and Davido on his last studio release.

