Future throws shade at ex Lori Harvey in new leaked song lyrics

The rapper has taken digs at his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey in the leaked snippet of his collaboration with 42 Dugg.

Future has taken shots at his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey in new leaked song lyrics. The 37-year-old rapper dated the 24-year-old model on-and-off from December 2018.

While they were together, the then-couple shared the sweetest PDA's on social media. They quickly became the internets "couple goals" after seemingly like they were head-over-heels for eachother.

Future and Lori Harvey suddenly broke up in August 2020. The pair did not publicly address the reason behind their split. Picture: Instagram

However, things took a turn when the pair suddenly broke up in August 2020 without explanation.

Fans noticed the pair no longer followed each other on social media. Future moved on and got into a relationship with rapper Dess Dior and Lori got with Michael B Jordan.

Now, it appears that the "Mask-Off" rapper had a few more things to say on his situation with Lori Harvey in new leaked song lyrics.

On Thursday (May 20) a snippet of a track featuring Future and 42 Dugg has surfaced online. Future mentioned Lori and her stepfather, Steve Harvey.

Future raps the lyrics: "Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her" in the 42 Dugg assisted track.

Many different blog sites got ahold of the audio clip and reposted it on their pages, leaving many fans to react to the news.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "Lori done hurt future feelings. this man got in a song tell Steve Harvey ion want her. tf thought he was with dess".

Another Twitter user wrote "Future still referencing Lori Harvey in songs? God Damn".

See other reactions to Future's lyrics below.

I had to unfollow whoever liked that Future and Lori Harvey Tweet 😭 Cuz BABY. That’s sum real bum shit. “Tell Steve Harvey Ion want her” SHE DONT WANT YOUUUU. The delusion of it all. — QUEENOFTAMARAN (@SimxneShawty) May 20, 2021

Lori Harvey hurt future toxic ass 😂 that’s right sis 🤣 — LORI HARVEY💋❤️‼️ (@LONDYN_NYREE) May 20, 2021