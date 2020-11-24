Who is Future's girlfriend Dess Dior? Instagram, age and net worth revealed
24 November 2020, 16:16
Who is Future's new lover Dess Dior?
Future has been rumoured to be dating rapper Dess Dior. While the pair have been spotted out together and have posted a few photos together, fans are wondering who Future's new love interest is.
The 37 year-old rapper split with 23 year-old model, Lori Harvey, in August this year. Now, he's onto a new flame, Dess Dior – But who is she and what does she do?
Find out more about Dess Dior below.
-
Who is Dess Dior?
Dess Dior, real name Destiny Bailey, is an American Hip-Hop recording artist, who is most recognised for her hits "Stop Playin'" and "Bandz".
Savannah native, Dess Dior began her career on YouTube, where she first gained traction.
Dess Dior has been rapping since the age of 12. While starting in a teen rap group, she later developed into a solo artist when she moved away from her group members.
The star relocated to Atlanta, GA to pursue her career as an artist.
-
What is Dess Dior's Instagram?
Desa Dior's Instagram account handle is @1dessdior. See her Instagram post below.
Dess Dior's Instagram followers amasses to 1 million.
-
What age is Dess Dior?
Dess Dior is 22 years of age. The Atlanta star was born on November 2, 1998.
Dess Dior's birth sign is a Scorpio.
-
Is Dess Dior and Future dating?
Rapper Future has confirmed his relationship with rapstress Dess Dior.
The 37-year-old rapper first sparked rumours of him dating Dior they were spotted together on her birthday in November.
In a video uploaded to social media, the rapper appears to be in the background while Dess dances on stage.
It looks like Future and Dess Dior may have been spotted in the same section last night!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/YEOhCoZvyI— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 3, 2020
A few weeks later, the 22-year-old rapstress posted a stunning photo showing off her diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet watch.
Many fans made the connection to Future, as the star is notorious for getting the women he's with Audemars Piguet watches.
On Sunday (Nov 22) Dess Dior shared a snap to her Instagram story of herself and Future.
In the photo, Future is seen wrapping his arms around her body as she poses for the snap.
-
What is Dess Dior's Net Worth in 2020?
Dess Dior has built a fortune for herself with her rap career. Performing at concerts and doing shows, the star has taken crowds around the world by storm.
Dess Dior's net worth in 2020 is $5 Million.