Lori Harvey spotted ‘looking cosy' with Akon's brother in Miami

Lori Harvey spotted ‘looking cosy' with Akon's brother in Miami. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Model Lori Harvey has been spotted on a night out with Akon's brother, sparking dating rumours.

Lori Harvey has been rumoured to be seeing someone new, after fans suspected she split with rapper Future.

The 23-year-old social sensation gained traction after posting up adorable photos of her and her beau Future.

However, fans suspected they have split as the pair have not been seen together recently.

The rumours were fueled after Future's baby mama, Eliza Reign claimed Future was her one-year-old daughter Reign's father.

Attorney Brandon Rotbart confirmed that DNA test results have determined that Future is the child's biological father.

Lori and Future seemingly spent less time together after this back and forth feud between him and his baby mother became highly publicised.

However, Lori has recently bee spotted with rapper Akon's younger brother, About Thiam in Miami.

American news source TheShadeRoom posted a clip of the pair looking cosy together while on a night out.

Thiam – who is also referred to as Bu, is seen within real close proximity of Harvey. Many fans flooded the comments expressing their shock that Lori has allegedly moved on from the "Mask Off" rapper.

One fan wrote "I LOVE that Lori playedd future and came out with NO BABY 😂" referring to Future and his eight children, by eight women.

Another fan wrote "If single again back on the prowl was a person".

Future previously posted several photos of the 23-year-old with with sweet and romantic captions. However, all the posts have been deleted from his accounts.

It became apparent the pair were an item last year, shortly after Lori was reportedly dating Diddy.

Now she has seemingly moved onto Akon's brother.