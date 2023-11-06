Have Damson Idris and Lori Harvey split?

By Anna Suffolk

Have Lori and Damson broken up? Here's what fans think has gone on between the Hollywood couple.

Lori Harvey has deleted all traces of boyfriend Damson Idris from her social media profiles, prompting fans to speculate whether the pair have split.

The 26-year-old entrepreneur and 32-year-old British actor have been dating since early 2023, however social media users believe that their relationship has come to an end.

Lori has previously dated the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Future, and now it might be over for her and Damson too.

Lori Harvey has reportedly split from Damson Idris. . Picture: Getty