6 November 2023, 10:58 | Updated: 6 November 2023, 11:17
Have Lori and Damson broken up? Here's what fans think has gone on between the Hollywood couple.
Lori Harvey has deleted all traces of boyfriend Damson Idris from her social media profiles, prompting fans to speculate whether the pair have split.
The 26-year-old entrepreneur and 32-year-old British actor have been dating since early 2023, however social media users believe that their relationship has come to an end.
Lori has previously dated the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Future, and now it might be over for her and Damson too.
Fans believe that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have broken up, as the pair no longer follow each other on social media.
Lori has also deleted all traces of Damson from her Instagram account, which she also did following her split with Michael B. Jordan in Summer 2022.
The last time the pair were publicly spotted together was in early October after stepping out in Paris, France.
However, Lori and Damson are yet to comment on the split rumours themselves, and time will tell if the couple are no longer.
Before dating British actor Damson Idris, Lori Harvey has had a string of famous ex boyfriends.
She dated actor Michael B. Jordan for a year, until they split in June 2022.
Lori has also dated rapper Future for a few months in 2019 and 2020, and unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling rumours that they had split.