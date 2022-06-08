Steve Harvey responds to daughter Lori Harvey's split with Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey's father Steve Harvey addressed her breakup from Michael B. Jordan on his talk show.

Steve Harvey has spoken on his daughter Lori Harvey's split with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.

Shortly after the breakup rumours became viral, the 65-year-old comedian confirmed reports that the couple had broken up during an episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

Steve Harvey has been married three times. Picture: Getty

On Monday (Jun 6) Steve opened up about how he feels about their split, cracking a joke about his own relationships.

“I’ve heard about it. I wish him well. I’m Team Lori 1000 per cent,” he said. “Things happen, it’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.” Steve added.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey spotted together on August 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Harvey, who has been married three times, made a joke about his previous splits and relationship break ups.

He even said Lori can teach him a thing or two about how to handle the breakup.

“I’ve got to start learning from my children. Get out early before it cost you something,” he quipped.

“I’m going to have to start breaking up on IG [Instagram] because this going to court is costly.”

Lori Harvey;s mother Majorie Harvey is married to Steve Harvey. Lori is Steve's adoptive daughter. Picture: Getty

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan first sparked romance rumours in late 2020 before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2021.

Since then, the two made headlines as an “it couple” – posting pictures from their vacation getaways and making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Steve Harvey’s recent comments come just one day after Jordan was spotted looking 'sad' at an NBA game in his first public appearance since the breakup.

The Creed actor attended Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco, California, where he watched as the Boston Celtics played against the Golden State Warriors.

Steve Harvey and Majorie Harvey got married in 2007. Picture: Getty

But it was a viral video of Jordan looking heartbroken that had people talking more than the game.

In the clip, which quickly made its round on social media Jordan is seen smiling and clapping for the crowd, but fans believe he is upset underneath the smile.