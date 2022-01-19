Steve Harvey 'uncomfortable' with intimate photo of Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan

19 January 2022, 17:13

Appearing on Ellen, the Family Feud host joked about being uncomfortable with the couples latest pic, whilst praising Michael for being 'a good gift giver'

Lori Harvey's stepfather Steve Harvey joked on the latest episode of Ellen that her latest Instagram photo with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan was 'very uncomfortable' after opening up about his thoughts on their relationship.

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Showing the comedian the photo, host Ellen DeGeneres asked "Look at that, that’s happening in front of you?", to which he jokingly responded:

"I’ve never seen that picture before... I'm very uncomfortable with that picture right now, not really feeling that picture".

Continuing on to ask if Michael is a 'a good gift giver' Harvey replied:

"Hell yeah, that’s why I like him!. He bought me this big 100 cigar box with the most hard-to-get cigars - 100 of them in this big box - and gave that to me".

The Family Feud host, who appeared on the show to promote his new show Judge Steve Harvey, said Michael 'comes through with some impressive gifts for the family'.

Rumours of Michael and Lori's romance first kicked off in November 2020, when the pair were spotted leaving a flight together.

They publicly confirmed their relationship at the beginning of 2021, after months of dating speculation.

The two officially celebrated dating for one last year. "It been a year crazy!!!" was the words the Black Panther actor captioned the stories, sharing several snaps of the two. The couple later enjoyed a private dinner-for-two.

Michael celebrates his one year anniversary with Lori
Michael celebrates his one year anniversary with Lori. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this month, Michael paid tribute to Lori on her 25th birthday, kicked off the celebrations with a sun-drenched trip. Michael shared a snap of the model napping on his chest with the caption, "All that winning got you tired!".

The actor also shared a wholesome tribute video dedicated to Lori on her 25th birthday, writing, "Happy B-Day to my turtle. My favorite Patna in crime."

Michael paid tribute to Lori on her 25th birthday
Michael paid tribute to Lori on her 25th birthday. Picture: Instagram

Lori, has previously dated Future, Diddy, Trey Songz, Justin Combs and Memphis Depay.

