Who is Lori Harvey's dad? Is Steve Harvey her father? Picture: Getty

The famous model has been in the headlines in recent years for being romantically linked to Michael B Jordan, Diddy, Future and Trey Songz.

Model Lori Harvey is known in the public eye for being Steve Harvey's stepdaughter. Lori's mother, Marjorie Harvey married Steve Harvey in 2007 after meeting him in 1990.

As for Lori, she has been modeling since the age of three. While the star has been signed to popular model agencies such as LA Models and Select Model Management in Europe.

The star has grown to become a social media sensation, with over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

In recent years, the star has been making headlines after being romantically linked to celebrities such as Diddy, Future, Trey Songz and now Michael B Jordan.

While Lori is the stepdaughter of Steve, who's been married to her mother Marjorie Harvey for years now, the star is quiet about other male influences in her life.

Which poses the question: who is her biological father?

Who is Lori Harvey's dad? While Lori has often shown appreciation for her mother Marjorie, all over her Instagram, there has been no mention of her biological father over the years. Since her mother got married to American comedian, TV presenter and author, Steve Harvey, the star has been exposed to fame on a higher scale. The stardom upped a level to her child model exposure. Many people have assumed Lori is Steve Harvey's biological daughter, but he is her step father through her mother's marriage. Steve Harvey and Majorie Harvey got married in 2007. Picture: Getty While there is all speculation and no concrete information on Lori's biological father, many fans believe Lori's father is Jim Townsend. Lori's mother Marjorie was married to Jim Townsend before marrying Steve Harvey. Is Lori Harvey's dad a drug dealer? Lori Harvey's rumoured father, Jim Townsend, was given life in prison after attempting to buy 40 kilos of cocaine to sell. Townsend was reprimanded by former President Barack Obama in 2017. Marjorie's ex-husband Townsend wrote a memoir about his past run-ins with the law and his marriage with Marjorie. He told RadarOnline he wrote two-thirds of the book while he was in prison on drug-related charges. He told the publication "I have no allegiance to Marjorie, she showed her hand. I'm going... tell my story. It don't matter [if she knows about it]." In the 90s, Marjorie Harvey was being investigated for potentially being apart of Jim Townsend's drug ring. Picture: Getty Jim told RadarOnline that the book would also reveal how Marjorie was involved in his crimes, making her liable. Marjorie was being investigated by the FBI and DEA, suspecting her of being involved in her husband's drug dealings, back in the 90s. Jim was given the life sentence back in 1992. Lori was born in 1997, so that's a reason why it's not likely Townsend is her biological father. Marjorie apparently split from Jim less than five years into his sentence, around the time that Lori was born. Whoever her father really is, Lori clearly doesn't have a relationship with him — but she seems to be close to her stepfather Steve.

