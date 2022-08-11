Lori Harvey reveals her biggest dating red flag following Michael B. Jordan split

Lori Harvey got candid about her past dating experiences in a new interview.

Lori Harvey has revealed the ins and outs of her dating history and experiences in a new interview with longtime friend Teyana Taylor as part of a Bumble YouTube series.

Whilst appearing on the show, the 25-year-old shared some of her thoughts on her previous relationships, including that with ex Michael B. Jordan.

The model opened up about her red and green flags when it comes to dating, as well as saying that she is 'dating on her own terms' now.

Michael B. Jordan dating history: From Kendall Jenner to Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey is a 25-year-old model. Picture: Instagram

When asked about her dating habits, Harvey said that her red flags are if "you are too close to your exes."

However, she also responded that having a rift with an ex is also a red flag, "I don't want y'all to have beef either," she continued, "because that gets messy."

Lori says she appreciates "transparency" in a relationship and admitted that it took her a while to learn how to communicate to her partner.

Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images

"I was actually a horrible communicator," she added. "I just didn't realise that it was that bad, but I learned. It's something that I've been actively working on."

Lori was possibly referring to her previous relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan, who she split up with in June 2022 after over a year of dating.

She confessed that she is now in a "sexier" place following her breakup, and said "I'm more mature", as well as being in a "different headspace".

Lori Harvey slammed for 'throwing shade' at Michael B. Jordan following split

Lori and Michael dated for over a year. Picture: Instagram

Since the split between Jordan and Harvey, the former couple have removed all traces of their relationship on their Instagram accounts.

She also spoke about being cautious to let a partner into her life: "I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that will compromise my peace and happiness.

"Don’t give your power away to anybody. That I feel is the key to being truly happy in or out of a relationship."