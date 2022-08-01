Michael B. Jordan dating history: From Kendall Jenner to Lori Harvey

Does Michael B. Jordan have a girlfriend and who are his exes?

Actor Michael B. Jordan has always kept his love life under wraps, however he has been linked to a vast array of women, including singers, models and actresses.

His most recent relationship was with Lori Harvey, a model, who were together for almost two years.

This has been to date Jordan's only public relationship, and when the pair were together, they shared cute snaps on thier socials.

These have since been removed by both parties, and the couple appear to be officially over.

Here's a comprehensive list of all of MBJ's relationships, rumoured and confirmed.

Lori Harvey (2021-2022) Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan publicly confirmed their relationship at the beginning of 2021, after months of dating speculation. Lori Harvey is a 25-year-old model, and her stepfather is American television personality Steve Harvey. This relationship marks the first time that Jordan has publicly confirmed one of his relationships. Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images However, the couple broke up in early June 2022, after fans noticed the model had removed all photos of the Black Panther actor from her Instagram. A source close to the ex-couple told the publication that they were 'completely heartbroken' about their breakup and they 'still love' each other. Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan The image Lori Harvey posted then deleted on her story. Picture: Instagram @loriharvey Lori Harvey recently threw shade at her ex by posting then deleting an Instagram story of a car’s number plate which read ‘DUMPHIM’. Although the post did not directly mention the Creed actor, the timing and swift removal of the story suggests that it is about her ex-beau. Lori and Michael shared some PDA action while on holiday together. Picture: Instagram Cindy Bruna (2019) Jordan and Bruna turned heads in May 2019 after having dinner in NYC. While reports claimed that the duo spent four hours wining and dining at the Italian restaurant, it was the last time they were seen together. Cindy is a french model, who has modelled for Prada and Calvin Klein among others. Cindy Bruna is a model. Picture: Getty Images Kiki Layne (2019) The Black Panther actor and the If Beale Street Could Talk star enjoyed a night out together at the Tao nightclub in Utah. “Michael and Kiki were super flirty all night’, an onlooker told PEOPLE. Kiki Layne is an American actress. Picture: Getty Images “He spent literally all night talking and focused on her.” The relationship seemed to fizzle out as there have been no reports since the night in 2019. Kendall Jenner (2015) Kendall Jenner and Michael B. Jordan were spotted leaving the Met Gala 2015 after party together. Although it was unclear if they attended the bonanza together, the sighting set fans crazy. The real reason behind Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's shock split View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) Jordan responded to the sighting and said "Kendall’s a friend of mine, you know,” the Creed star told GQ in September 2015. “I don’t know her, like, that well, but I know her enough. People’s perspective on that is what it is. I don’t f**king know. I don’t live my life to make other people happy. It’s so weird though, right?” Iggy Azalea (2012-2013) Jordan and the ‘Fancy’ rapper reportedly dated Apr 2012 to Jan 2013. There is not much information on this relationship, however it was rumoured to be a thing after Azalea retrospectively said that MBJ had ‘Big D*ck Energy’. Iggy Azalea claps back at 'mean spirited' comments about twerking video Azalea took to Twitter to call the actor out on their breakup and said “Love someone who understands that the dream comes first. Love someone that loves the fact that you have goals.” “I tried to date a guy but I only saw him once in 9 months because I kept cancelling in favor of work....sorry guy!” Iggy twerked on stage at a recent pride event. Picture: TikTok @albertoperez706 Iggy has dated Playboi Carti from 2018-2020 and has a child named Onyx from the rapper. Later in December, Azalea revealed that Carti had cheated on her and missed their son's birth. He later refused to sign their son's birth certificate.

