The real reason behind Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's shock split

23 June 2022, 11:11

The model and NBA player were dating for two years

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly ended their two-year relationship.

The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player have broken up, a source close to Kendall tells E! News.

Kendall and Devin at a basketball game
Kendall and Devin at a basketball game. Picture: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner dating history: from A$AP Rocky to Devin Booker

The sources shared that "Kendall and Devin have hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

This comes after the couple attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino, Italy.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner. Picture: Instagram @kendalljenner

The insider explained that they had a "really nice time" together in Italy, but "once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realised they have very different lifestyles."

Kendall Jenner, 26, pressured to freeze her eggs by mother Kris Jenner

According to the source, Kendall told Devin she "wanted space and time apart", however they have been in touch since and do "care about each other."

Kendall and Devin in Portofino last month
Kendall and Devin in Portofino last month. Picture: Getty Images

The couple started dating in June 2020, after being spotted for the first time together in Arizona in April 2020.

Kendall Jenner addresses 'inappropriate' dress she wore to friend’s wedding

Kenny celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021 by posting a series of snaps of the couple together on Instagram.

Kendall and Devin out for dinner
Kendall and Devin out for dinner. Picture: Getty Images

The breakup may not be permanent as they both "hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Blac Chyna takes swipe at The Kardashians amid 'revenge porn' lawsuit

Blac Chyna 'throws shade' at the Kardashians amid Rob revenge porn lawsuit
Does XXXTentacion have a son? Age and name revealed

Does XXXTentacion have a son? Age and name revealed

The Love Island girls

Love Island will be returning for TWO seasons next year

ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner dating history: from A$AP Rocky to Devin Booker

Trending

Lil Tjay is recovering in hospital

Lil Tjay shooting incident: everything we know so far

Chris Brown new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown

Tupac image goes viral after fans believe it is new

Tupac fans convinced rapper is still alive after '2022 photo' goes viral

Tupac

Drake and Beyonce comparison memes

People are comparing Beyoncé and Drake's new music and the memes are hilarious

Drake

Lil Tjay reportedly shot and undergoing emergency surgery

Lil Tjay's alleged shooter arrested as rapper remains in hospital

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music