The real reason behind Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's shock split

The model and NBA player were dating for two years

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly ended their two-year relationship.

The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player have broken up, a source close to Kendall tells E! News.

Kendall and Devin at a basketball game. Picture: Getty Images

The sources shared that "Kendall and Devin have hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

This comes after the couple attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino, Italy.

Kendall Jenner. Picture: Instagram @kendalljenner

The insider explained that they had a "really nice time" together in Italy, but "once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realised they have very different lifestyles."

According to the source, Kendall told Devin she "wanted space and time apart", however they have been in touch since and do "care about each other."

Kendall and Devin in Portofino last month. Picture: Getty Images

The couple started dating in June 2020, after being spotted for the first time together in Arizona in April 2020.

Kenny celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021 by posting a series of snaps of the couple together on Instagram.

Kendall and Devin out for dinner. Picture: Getty Images

The breakup may not be permanent as they both "hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

