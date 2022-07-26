Iggy Azalea claps back at 'mean spirited' comments about twerking video

Iggy Azalea shut down critics who commented about her twerking.

Iggy Azalea has responded to trolls who have left 'mean spirited' comments about her body on social media.

A clip of the 'Fancy' rapper performing at the 2022 Long Beach Pride festival in California has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter, where some users have been commented on her body and twerking skills.

Iggy twerked on stage at a recent pride event. Picture: TikTok @albertoperez706

A user wrote "Iggy really be tossing that big mf", to which the rapper quote tweeted and clapped back at the original comment.

She said "It’s a good thing I genuinely feel happy about myself & my body cause y’all stay in every comment section talking the most sh*t about me & it’s very mean spirited & ugly."

Iggy clapped back at internet trolls. Picture: Twitter

Iggy added: "Ps. your man 100% wants to f*ck me."

In the video, Iggy wore a black netted bodysuit and was performing her hit song 'Work' when the clip was taken.

Other Twitter users were not convinced that her butt was real, and compared images from before and after an alleged BBL.

However, others praised Iggy for her twerking skills, and responded with heart eye emojis and compliments saying that she looks 'fine' and it is 'not a bad view'.

The mother-of-one recently celebrated her son Onyx's second birthday, and posted an adorable snap of her child on Instagram, who she shares with rapper Playboy Carti.

