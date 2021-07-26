Who is Iggy Azalea's son Onyx? Father, social media absence & more explained

An Onyx is a crystal and fans spotted the correlation with the 'Fancy' rappers real name 'Amethyst'.

Iggy's son is one years old. She announced his birth on Instagram on June 10, 2020.

The pair are no longer together and Iggy has also accused him of not being an active father to their son.

Why has Iggy Azalea stopped posting her son on social media?

Iggy posted a tweet saying she would no longer post her son on social media following a fans comments on a picture she shared.

Iggy posted a story where Onyx has chosen his outfit, to which a fan reposted it saying: "where carti at this n**ga needs to be in raf immediately"; referring to the designer brand Raf Simmons.

Iggy then clapped back at the Carti fan, saying: "Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit."

"Y’all so corny and bored and it’s really a damn shame." she continued.

In a second tweet she then said: "I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. ".

Concluding: "Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!".