Iggy Azalea responds to blackfishing accusations sparked by new music video

The rapstress has spoken out on claims she is 'blackfishing' in her new music video for 'I Am the Stripclub'.

Iggy Azalea has addressed accusations that she is 'blackfishing' in her latest music video release for her song 'I Am the Stripclub'.

On Friday (Jul 2) the Fancy hitmaker got called out for her skin tone looking significantly darker than her natural skin tone in the new video.

Iggy Azalea has been accused of "blackfishing" in her new music video for 'I Am the Stripclub'. Picture: Getty

During one scene in the music video, the 31-year-old is seen in the back of a truck wearing a long, black wig flanked by dancers.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share screenshots of the video, pointing out her darker skin complexion and accused her of “blackfishing” – which means to alter one’s looks in a way that makes them appear Black or of mixed race.

An Iggy Azalea screenshot from her music video circulates online for "blackfishing" claims. Picture: YouTube

One fan wrote: "You are telling me that THIS is Iggy Azalea? When will the blackfishing cease? When." while another added: "Can someone please tell #IggyAzalea that she's not a person of color ?? Stop Blackfishing it's very discriminatory abd vulgar especially in this BLM era !!! #"

Another Twitter user wrote: "Folks have no clue or comment about the constant policing of Black women’s bodies but somehow always know how to dress up in blackface to imitate us & make some $$".

Iggy Azalea says the "blackfishing" claims are "ridiculous and baseless". Picture: Twitter/@IGGYAZALEA

While many fans shared a similar view on Iggy's new appearance, she took to Twitter to vehemently deny that she is blackfishing.

“I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m wearing a shade 6 in Armani foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since ‘Sally Walker’. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & it’s an issue.”

Iggy Azalea further defends herself against "blackfishing" claims on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@IGGYAZALEA

She later shared a photo of the shade of foundation she claims to be wearing in the clip, while also pointing out that the lighting was dim because the scene was a “club scene”.

"This is the color I wear, it’s on the arm color of a tan white person. I’m not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL. Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it’s a club scene! I’m sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make sh*t a problem when all I’ve done is try a hair color." Iggy wrote on Twitter.

The rap star then went on to said the accusation comes from people trying to “create sh*t outta nothing online”.

“…maybe the internet could watch my music video and see for themselves instead of tryna dog me because a random page I have nothing to do with posted an edit?” she wrote.

“Leave me be, I don’t bother anyone, ppl stay tryna create shit outta nothing online. Just BORED.”

See other blackfishing claims below.

Iggy Azalea taking the route taken by Ariana Grande to appeal to a wider audience: blackfishing aka blackwashing. — Alex the Alexios (@the_alexios) July 2, 2021

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but @IGGYAZALEA is an Australian white woman born in Sydney to white parents and really looks like this. #iamthestripclub #blackfishing #IggyAzalea pic.twitter.com/IIuciusnOm — Sarah Bartolo (@sarahtbartolo) July 3, 2021

Wow, Iggy Azalea is really out here blackfishing 😳🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9d7DMukAlN — Jane (@Djanego2) July 5, 2021

