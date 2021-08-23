Iggy Azalea responds to Tristan Thompson dating rumours

Iggy Azalea responds to Tristan Thompson dating rumours. Picture: Getty

The rapper addressed claims she's been hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's on-off boyfriend.

Iggy Azalea has clapped back at claims she's been secretly hooking up with Tristan Thompson.

Last week, the internet was abuzz with rumours of romance between the 'Black Widow' rapper, 31, and the 30-year-old NBA player before Iggy slammed the rumours in series of tweets.

Iggy maintained that she had "never met" Tristan - who is currently in an on-off relationship with Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares three-year-old daughter True - and labelled the rumours "fake news".

"Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. Y’all are really that bored?!?!" she tweeted on Sunday (22 Aug.)

"Sh*t is very, very weird behavior."

When one user responded to the tweet asking if Iggy was referring to Tristan, the rapstress replied, "Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON,"

She added in another tweet, "Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bullsh*t, so I’m actually annoyed."

Iggy shares a son, Onyx, with ex-boyfriend and rapper Playboy Carti. Picture: Instagram/@thenewclassic

The rumour is thought to have originated from a claim made by blogger Tasha K, who alleged that Iggy and Tristan were "f*****g" and that each was the other one's "type."

Iggy, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, shares a son, Onyx, with ex-boyfriend and rapper Playboy Carti. The couple dated from around 2018 but split shortly after the birth of their son.