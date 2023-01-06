North West transforms into Kanye West in hilarious video with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North joked around in a new TikTok video where she transformed into her dad, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child North West has made a hilarious new video where she transforms into her rapper father.

In a new clip shared on her and mum Kim's joint account, the 9-year-old was seen dressing up like her dad - fake beard and all.

North appeared to use face paint in order to transform into her famous dad, and even lip-synced to one of his songs.

Kim and daughter North. Picture: Instagram

In the video posted today (January 6), North used makeup and face paint to transform into the rapper.

She completed her transformation with a black beanie and and a matching hoodie.

The video also featured mum Kim joining in, and the SKIMS founder was seen dancing along whilst wearing Yeezy shaded.

North transformed into her famous father. Picture: TikTok

Fans had an array of responses to the video, which featured Kim referencing ex Kanye so blatantly.

"Kanye def gonna say something about this," one user said.

Another fan wrote, "North gone be ruthless when she older even Kanye won't be able to do nothing I can see it now."

North is Kim and Kanye's eldest child. Picture: Instagram

Last month, Kim revealed the rules for her children across social media, and said "It can only be my phone" and that "we don't do comments."

He wrote on Instagram last year, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" about their social media usage.

Kim and Kanye share four children together - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.