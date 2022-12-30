Kim Kardashian would 'never say never' to having more children amid Kanye West divorce

The reality star has revealed that she would consider having more children in the future.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she would 'never say never' to having more children in the future.

The 42-year-old reality star is already mum to four kids - North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, but has not ruled out welcoming another to her brood.

She revealed that she isn't shutting the idea down of any more children on friend Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast Goop, where she candidly spoke about divorce, dating, and children.

Kim shares four children with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

The Skims founder was asked by the actress: "Do you feel like the kid thing is behind you?", and Kim took a moment to ponder on the question.

"I do – no, I do. I just don’t want to ever … never say never."

Kim continued, "Obviously I’m right at the end of that conversation", when speaking to Paltrow.

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West. Picture: Getty Images

"I [always] said I would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. So whatever is meant to be will be."

Kardashian insisted that "I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years" following her public divorce from Kanye West and breakup from Pete Davidson.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Kim spoke about parenting her four children in the spotlight, particularly her eldest, North.

Kim and daughter North. Picture: Instagram

"My sisters’ kids are best friends with my kids and they’re all the same age," she explained.

"So if Penelope has a TikTok then North wants a TikTok and all the girls at school have a TikTok. However I’ve made a rule with their dad about it – he’s not happy about that. I respect that, but it can only be on my phone. It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things."

Kim and her daughter North share a TikTok account, which features the pair in skits, makeup tutorials and dances.