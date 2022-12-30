Kim Kardashian would 'never say never' to having more children amid Kanye West divorce

30 December 2022, 10:51

The reality star has revealed that she would consider having more children in the future.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she would 'never say never' to having more children in the future.

The 42-year-old reality star is already mum to four kids - North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, but has not ruled out welcoming another to her brood.

She revealed that she isn't shutting the idea down of any more children on friend Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast Goop, where she candidly spoke about divorce, dating, and children.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's ex-bodyguard claims their marriage was 'affectionless'

Kim shares four children with Kanye West.
Kim shares four children with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

The Skims founder was asked by the actress: "Do you feel like the kid thing is behind you?", and Kim took a moment to ponder on the question.

"I do – no, I do. I just don’t want to ever … never say never."

Kim continued, "Obviously I’m right at the end of that conversation", when speaking to Paltrow.

Kim Kardashian stalker given restraining order over 'telepathic' relationship

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West. Picture: Getty Images

"I [always] said I would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. So whatever is meant to be will be."

Kardashian insisted that "I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years" following her public divorce from Kanye West and breakup from Pete Davidson.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Kim spoke about parenting her four children in the spotlight, particularly her eldest, North.

Kim Kardashian slammed over 'problematic' use of Drake's diss to Megan Thee Stallion

Kim and daughter North.
Kim and daughter North. Picture: Instagram

"My sisters’ kids are best friends with my kids and they’re all the same age," she explained.

"So if Penelope has a TikTok then North wants a TikTok and all the girls at school have a TikTok. However I’ve made a rule with their dad about it – he’s not happy about that. I respect that, but it can only be on my phone. It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things."

Kim and her daughter North share a TikTok account, which features the pair in skits, makeup tutorials and dances.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Kehlani's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Russell? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Kehlani's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Russell? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child with baby mama Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child with baby mama Alyssa Scott

Trending

Diddy shares first photo of newborn daughter Love in sweet photo

Diddy shares first photo of newborn daughter Love

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo baby boy in adorable Christmas post

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of baby boy in adorable Christmas post

Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi responds to LaNisha Cole’s 'shady' post

Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi responds to LaNisha Cole’s 'shady' post

Jordyn Woods responds after being accused of shading Kylie Jenner's lips

Jordyn Woods responds after being accused of shading Kylie Jenner's lips

Kylie Jenner

The Game faces backlash over 12-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' party dress

The Game faces backlash over 12-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' party dress

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection