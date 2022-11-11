Kim Kardashian slammed over 'problematic' use of Drake's diss to Megan Thee Stallion

Kim Kardashian has landed herself in hot water after using Drake's song that mentions lyrics about the Tory Lanez shooting.

People have slammed Kim Kardashian after she used a song featuring controversial lyrics by Drake and 21 Savage concerning the alleged Megan Thee Stallion shooting in a new Instagram story.

The Kardashians star used 'Circo Loco', which contains the lyrics: "This b**** lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling", that is allegedly about Megan.

Many fans were not happy with the song choice that was posted on her story this Wednesday and slammed her over the controversial song.

While the snippet did not include the specific lyrics accusing Megan of lying about being shot by ex Tory Lanez, many fans were upset with Kim about the song choice.

Others blasted Kim for using the song considering the alleged shooting happening at her sister Kylie Jenner's party in 2020.

"Kim is so insensitive for the Drizzy lyric on her story", one person wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, upon release of 'Circo Loco' Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to defend herself.

"Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n*****! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! You n***** especially RAP n***** ARE LAME!", she said to her fans.

Drake, 36 and 21 Savage, 30, released their joint album today titled 'Her Loss', which features the song 'Circo Loco'.