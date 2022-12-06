Kim Kardashian stalker given restraining order over 'telepathic' relationship

The Kardashians star has been given a restraining order against a man who believed that he was 'communicating telepathically' to her.

Andre Persaud has been told to stay at least 100 yards from Kim and is forbidden to contact Kim after he visited her home three times earlier this year.

The restraining order was given on Monday, December 5, and will remain in effect for the next five years.

Kardashian has claimed that she has never met Andre and was concerned that he would become violent after he alleges to have been armed, according to TMZ.

The alleged stalker also posted about the reality star on social media, and Kim has said he "claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically" in one post.

The restraining order also means that Persaud must not own a gun, and give any firearms he already has to law enforcement.

Kim was previously given a temporary restraining order against the alleged stalker last month, but has now been granted a five-year one.

This has not been Kim's first stalker scare, and last year another man was arrested for trespassing on her property last year.

Since then, Kim has increased her security in her Calabasas mansion, and has spoken about being vigilant on her social media and in interviews.