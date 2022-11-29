Julia Fox defends Kim Kardashian over Balenciaga controversy statement

Julia Fox embarked on an Instagram rant over the Balenciaga controversy, where Kim Kardashian refused to cut ties with the brand.

Julia Fox has defended Kim Kardashian over her remarks made amid fashion house Balenciaga's controversial press campaign.

The brand included images of children carrying plush bears in bondage gear in a recent ad campaign, and Kim responded to the images saying that whilst she was 'disturbed' and 'shocked', she also refused to cut them off.

Instead, Kim is 're-evaluating' her relationship with the brand, and Fox has jumped to Kardashians defence over her statement.

Julia and Kanye dated for three months. Picture: Getty Images

Fox, 31 briefly dated Kardashian's ex husband Kanye West, posted two TikTok videos on Monday and expressed her distaste towards "pushback on female stars associated to the brand" whilst declaring that "men are the issue."

The Uncut Gems actress appeared to be naked in the TikTok video where she defended Kardashian over her statement on the Balenciaga controversy.

This video came hours after Kim broke her silence over the controversy where she did not end her official partnership with them.

Julia appeared naked as she addressed the Balenciaga controversy. Picture: TikTok

Julia captioned the video and said: "Respectfully I’ve never cashed a balenci check so pls keep me tf out it thanks!"

Fox said: "I'm seeing a lot of comments and tags, so first things first, I am not their spokesperson."

"have zero relationship with the brand, I've never even been to one of their shows. they haven't invited me... Regardless, I think it’s horrific and when I was reading and watching all the videos I literally felt sick to my stomach."

Kim shares four children with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

Over the screen she wrote: "Why are women being blamed for a MAN'S mistake? It’s the internalized misogyny for me."

Kardashian, 42, spoke out about the controversial campaign on her Instagram stories earlier this week and expressed her shock towards the shoot.

Kim is a known collaborator with the fashion brand, and even walked with Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week this summer, which was documented on the season finale of The Kardashians last week.