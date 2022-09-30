Kim Kardashian roasted over 'overpriced' and 'bland' homeware range

A few eyebrows have been raised over Kim Kardashian's new homeware range.

Kim Kardashian has been roasted online over the new launch of her bathroom accessories range as part of her SKKN brand, with some fans calling it 'bland' and 'prisoncore'.

The reality star is known for her love of beige home accessories, and her new collection of homeware is no exception to this.

The five-piece concrete range has been blasted by fans, due to its price range of the small accessories and their 'boring' look.

Kim's upcoming homeware range is set to be released next week, and she opened up to Architectural Digest about her inspiration behind the accessories.

The reality star said: "I love concrete and gray tones, it feels really zen to me."

Kardashian's SKKN range features a vanity tray, a container, a canister, a tissue box, and a bin, all for the price of $355.

Fans haven't held back from their opinion over Kim's new range. Picture: Instagram

Fans have not been bewildered with the news of Kim's homeware range, with some calling it 'very basic' and 'overpriced' for the five-piece collection in the comments of her Instagram.

Others compared her new range to that of prison, saying 'A prison cell looks more inviting,' and 'looks like it belongs in someone prison cell.'

Safe to say, Kim's new homeware range has not been a hit with her fans.