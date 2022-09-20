Kim Kardashian buys $70 million dollar mansion in Malibu close to ex Kanye West

Kim has just bought a Malibu mansion which includes a private beach. All for the price tag of over $70 million.

Kim Kardashian has expanded her real estate portfolio outside of Calabasas and has bought a sea-view estate in Malibu's prime location.

The price tag for the four bedroom house is a whopping $70.4 million (£61.7m).

The reality star bought the house that was previously owned by model Cindy Crawford, and her new neighbours include Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West further up the coast.

Most of Kim's pads boast large swimming pools. . Picture: Instagram

Kim's new house boasts along with four bedrooms, a gym, a pool, a spa, a tennis court and a private beach.

The house is Mediterranean themed, and Kim bought the house in a private equity deal off-market.

She reportedly got a bargain for the house, after it was originally listed for a whopping $99.5 million.

Kim's new house boasts a list of celebrity neighbours - including ex-husband Kanye West just 14 miles down the road.

Apparently, the house sale was tipped off by Crawford's daughter and Kendall Jenner's pal Kaia Gerber, who knew that Kim was looking to buy a place not tainted by Kanye West.

A source told The Sun that: "This is the first place she's bought without Kanye's input and while she won't live there full time, she wants somewhere where she can vacation with the kids."

Kim has just bought a Malibu retreat. . Picture: Instagram

The new Malibu pad will be a retreat from Kim's main home - a Hidden Hills mega mansion that she bought back in 2017 for $60 million.

Kim's house she bought with Kanye features a brutalist concrete interior with beige accents.

Kim has listed two properties already for sale recently - they come in at a slightly smaller price tag in the single figures of millions, and are both in California.