Kim Kardashian leaves fans concerned over 'shocking' weight loss

Recent side-by-side comparisons of the reality star has left fans concerned for Kim.

Kim Kardashian has sparked concern from fans about her weight after side-by-side comparisons of the reality star went viral online.

The 41-year-old has appeared visibly thinner recently, and fans have been left worried after an instagram account posted a comparison between Kim now and Kim a few years ago.

During her appearance on James Corden's talk show, Kim wore a dress that drew attention to her 'scary' weight loss, leaving fans to spark concern for her.

"Woah it is shocking how thin she has become", one fan said.

Another added: "the change is so drastic" and a concerned fan said her look was "scary".

This isn't the first time fans have been worried for Kim regarding her weight loss.

Kim at the Met Gala in May this year. . Picture: Getty

Kim revealed back in May that she lost over a stone in three weeks in order to fit into her Met Gala dress, that was previously worn by Marilyn Monroe.

The 41-year-old reality star wore an iconic dress, previously donned by Marilyn Monroe to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The SKIMS founder previously defended her weight loss by saying that she "didn't starve herself, but I was so strict", which fans quickly criticised and accused her of sending a dangerous message about body image and promoting disordered eating.