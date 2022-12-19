Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's ex-bodyguard claims their marriage was 'affectionless'

19 December 2022, 13:24

Their former bodyguard has split all the tea on the marriage between Kim and Kanye.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's former bodyguard has spoken out on the couples marriage - calling it 'affection-less'.

The pair were married between 2014 and 2021, and called it quits due to the pair growing apart.

Steve Stanulis revealed in a new interview that he "never saw any affection" between the two when he worked for the two for 15 days back in 2016.

Kim Kardashian stalker given restraining order over 'telepathic' relationship

Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

He confessed to The Sun, "It was like I discovered the Titanic. "I've never seen them snuggly or hold hands or anything romantic."

Steve is telling-all in a documentary titled '15 Days With Kanye', which will be released early next year.

He detailed their relationship and said, "You know, even like when they were together, they kissed each other goodbye, and I don't mean like make out. I mean just like, 'Hey, see you later, hun.' I never saw any affection."

Kim Kardashian 'turns down' new Balenciaga campaign amid controversy

Steve worked as their bodyguard back in 2016.
Steve worked as their bodyguard back in 2016. Picture: Getty

According to the ex-bodyguard, who spent around 18 hours a day with Kanye, said that she only saw Kim on "maybe four or five of those [15] days."

Since their split, both Kim and Kanye have dated other people but are both single as of now.

"15 Days With Kanye" is set to premiere on January 19, 2023 at the New York City International Film Festival.

