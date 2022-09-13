Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson copies Kanye West's outfit at the Emmy Awards

The comedian turned up wearing the same outfit that Kanye famously wore to the Met Gala.

Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at last night's Emmy Awards (12 September) - wearing none other than Kanye West's infamous Met Gala outfit.

The comedian, who previously dated Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, presented the award for Best Comedy Series and wore a Dickies two-piece and white glasses, an outfit almost identical to Kanye's 2019 Met Gala look.

Kim and Pete split recently, and since then Kanye has launched a barrage of posts aimed at him, so this choice may be a subtle way to respond to the rapper.

Kim Kardashian "ready to date someone older" after Pete Davidson split

Pete and Kanye have now worn the same Dickies Jacket and Trousers. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Whilst Pete Davidson's speech was drama free and didn't mention Kanye nor Kim, it was his outfit that got a reaction from eagle-eyed fans.

Kanye famously wore an identical Dickies suit to the 2019 Met Gala, in order to deter eyes from his outfit and put them onto then-wife's Kim's cinched bodycon look.

Pete dated Kim Kardashian for nine months, and split earlier this year, citing long distance and their age gap as reason for their break up.

Pete Davidson in 'trauma therapy' over Kanye West harassment following Kim split

Kim and Pete attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kim was declared officially single by sister Khloe Kardashian after she posted multiple images of them at Beyoncé’s birthday party.

Khloe captioned the post "All the single ladies", which is both a reference to the Beyonce song and their relationship statuses.

It seemed they both had a wild night of partying, as Kim responded to her post "Still recovering lol".