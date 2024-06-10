Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck kids: How many children do they have?

Do J-Lo & Ben Affleck have children together and who are their kids from past relationships with Jennifer Garner & Marc Anthony? Here's everything you need to know.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hit the headlines recently after the pair are rumoured to be divorcing after nearly two years together.

This has left fans trying to work out whether the pair have welcomed any children together, and who their kids are from past relationships and marriages.

So, who are J-Lo and Ben Affleck's children, what are their names and ages? Here's everything you need go know.

Do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have any children together?

J-Lo and Ben Affleck do not have any kids together, but both have children from previous relationships.

Bennifer have had a lot of history - the pair initially dated from 2002 to 2004, and even got engaged before calling it off.

The pair rekindled things in 2021 and were married in July 2022 in an elaborate Las Vegas wedding.

How many kids does J-Lo have?

Jennifer Lopez has two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she was married to between 2004 and 2011.

J-Lo welcomed twins in February 2008, called Max and Emme Muniz. The twins are now 16-years-old.

Lopez said in her newsletter that her and Affleck "have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!"

How many kids does Ben Affleck have?

Ben Affleck has three children with ex-wife, fellow actress Jennifer Garner.

They had Samuel, 12, Seraphina, 15 and Violet, 18, during their marriage, and continue to co-parent together.

Amid rumours of Bennifer's divorce, the pair reportedly "still want to put the kids first," according to PEOPLE.