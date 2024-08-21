How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married? All her past husbands

Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

How many husbands has Jennifer Lopez had? Here is all the times she has been married amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, which has led fans to wonder, just how many times has J-Lo been married.

The singer and actor have now split after reconciling a few years ago, after previously dating in the early 2000s and were dubbed 'Bennifer' by the tabloids.

So, how many husbands and how many times has Jennifer Lopez been married? Here's everything you need to know about her past relationships.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have split. Picture: Getty

How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married?

J-Lo has been married four times, with her wedding to Ben Affleck in 2022 and divorce two years later being her most recent.

Her first marriage was to Ojani Noah from 1997 for a year, who is an actor and model. She later wed Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, before marrying her longest relationship Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

Here are all of Jennifer Lopez's spouses:

Ojani Noa (1997-1998)

Cris Judd (2001-2003)

Marc Anthony (2004-2014)

Ben Affleck (2022-2024)

Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez and their kids Max and Emme in 2009. Picture: Getty

How many times has Ben Affleck been married?

Ben Affleck has been married twice - to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and Jennifer Lopez from 2022 to 2024.

He welcomed three kids with Garner, an actress, having met her across numerous film sets including Pearl Harbour and Daredevil.

Affleck has previously dated Gwyneth Paltrow in the late 1990s and actress Ana de Armas from 2019 to 2021.