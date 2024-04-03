Diddy kids: How many children does he have & what are their names?

How many kids does rapper Diddy have, who are their baby mommas and what are their names?

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has hit the headlines recently following news that the musician is facing two lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking.

The 54-year-old rapper is also a record producer, music executive and billionaire, thanks to his fortune in Ciroc Vodka and various other industries.

So, how many kids does Diddy have, who are their mothers and what are their names? Here's everything you need to know.

(L-R) Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, D'Lila Combs and Justin Dior Combs pictured in 2023. Picture: Getty

How many children does Diddy have?

Rapper Diddy has seven children with four different women. The musician has never been married, but has had a string of famous flings throughout the decades.

Diddy and his sister Keisha Combs were raised by his mother after his father was killed in 1972 when he was two-years-old.

Diddy pictured with 6 out of his 7 children. Picture: Getty

What are Diddy's children's names and ages?

Diddy's kids range in age from 32 to his one-year-old daughter - making the gender split be three sons and four daughters, including a pair of twins.

The names of Diddy's children and their birthdays are below:

Quincy Taylor Brown, born June 4, 1991.

Justin Combs, born December 30, 1993.

Christian Combs, born April 1, 1998.

Chance Combs, born July 20, 2006

D'Lila and Jessie Combs, born December 21, 2006.

Love Sean Combs, born October 15, 2022.

Quincy, 32, was born to the late Kim Porter and singer Al B. Sure!, and Diddy adopted Quincy when he was three-years-old.

Diddy and Kim Porter went on to have three more children together (Christian, 25, D'Lila & Jessie, both 17,

Justin Combs, 30, was born to Diddy and stylist Misa Hylton after an on-off relationship.

Chance Combs, 17, was born to Diddy and businesswoman Sarah Chapman, who never officially dated.

One-year-old Love was born to Diddy and Dana Tran in 2022.