Rubi Rose claims Druski 'paid her' for 'fake' relationship

By Anna Suffolk

Model Rubi Rose has claimed that comedian and internet personality Druski paid her to be in a PR relationship.

Rubi Rose has broken her silence on the relationship she had with Druski, and has alleged that the comedian paid her for a PR relationship to boost his profile.

The model took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shed light on the situation, as she claims her and Druski dating was merely a 'fake' relationship.

Druski and Rubi Rose first posted in April 2024 with pictures of the pair embracing and packing on the PDA on holiday, with the caption "DRUBI" - an amalgamation if their two names.

Rubi Rose has shared the secret behind her and Druski's relationship. Picture: Getty

In now since-deleted tweets, Rubi Rose denied sleeping with Druski and that he paid her “for PR."

She said: “And for the record i never slept with that man, n—a paid for PR. Not the p—y.”

Rubi Rose didn't have all bad things to say about Druski, saying, “He is funny and nice tho,” before adding, “I only give it up if I’m in love, ion care how much money a n—a got. I’m rich asf lol.”

Druski has since replied on the rumour of the PR relationship, and responded with a meme on Instagram that reads, "Love Don't Cost a Thing.."

The meme was him as Nick Cannon - who is known for being a serial dater and has twelve children.

Rubi Rose revealed she was single back in June after being stopped by a UK TikTok personality Rambo who asked her that pressing question.