Why did Future remove his 'Mixtape Pluto' features?

By Anna Suffolk

Fans are confused after Future removed his new album features on 'Mixtape Pluto', and here's the reason why.

Future has released his new mixtape called 'Pluto', and fans are confused after his previously-announced features have been removed from the new album.

The 'Mask Off' rapper released 'Mixtape Pluto', and the likes of Travis Scott and Gunna are no-shows after being announced to have features in the 17-track album.

So, why didn't Future's features make the cut on his new album 'Mixtape Pluto'? Here's everything you need to know.

Why did Future remove the features on his new album 'Mixtape Pluto'?

Fans were excited to hear that Travis Scott and Gunna were teased to appear on Future's new album after Scott was rumoured to be on "SOUTH OF FRANCE," and even appeared in the video for the teaser snippet.

Likewise, Gunna had a verse on the leaked version of "TOLD MY", but neither made the final cut after the album was released.

Fans have felt disappointed after the omitted features from Future's album, and the reason behind the move is not known, however some have speculated that tension between him and Gunna might be part of the reason.

No Travis Scott on Mixtape Pluto 💔 pic.twitter.com/XwQ3lIsyr0 — zharus (@fwzharus) September 20, 2024

Future tweeted support for Gunna's single 'Prada Dem' this March, but deleted it mere minutes later.

As for Travis Scott, we don't know why his rumoured feature was suddenly cut, however some fans are hoping he makes an appearance on a possible deluxe edition of 'Mixtape Pluto'.

Future's latest project 'Mixtape Pluto' is his first solo album since 2022's 'I Never Liked You', but did release a joint album with Metro Boomin earlier this year, which was a huge part of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.