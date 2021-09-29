Future's dating history: from Lori Harvey to Ciara

Here's everything you need to know about the rappers dating history.

Future is notorious for his chequered love life - having dated high profile stars such as Ciara and Lori Harvey.

Here's everything you need to know about the rappers dating history.

Dess Dior Future and Dess Dior dated following the stars split from Lori Harvey. The pairs relationship appeared confirmed following an Instagram post where they looked cosy. Future and Dess made their relationship Instagram official. Picture: Instagram The rapper shared a video of the gift, writing: “Best gift ever. #BIGDESS.” He also added a crying emoji.

Lori Harvey Future dated Steve Harvey's model daughter Lori Harvey. The 24 year old confirmed her relationship with the 37 year old when she posted pictures from her holiday in Jamaica, for her 23rd birthday. The pair posted pictures from Jamaica. Picture: Instagram

Cindy Parker Cindy Parker is another of Future's rumoured baby mama's. Parker even gave her son, Legend, the rappers last name. Despite having paternity suit against the star, he has not spoken out on the rumours.

Joie Chavis Future and Joie Chavis dated and also share a son together, Hendrix Wilburn. Unlike some of Future's other ex-partners, Future is said to have a good friendship with Joie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis)

Larsa Pippen Larsa and Future were rumoured to be dating when it was speculated that Larsa cheated on her ex-husband with the rapper. However, the speculation seemed to be shut down when the reality star tweeted: “I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change and that’s what really happened." Continuing: "Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it’s beyond imagination . . . Cheating wasn’t the problem.”. It was rumoured that Larsa cheated on her ex-husband with Future. Picture: Getty

Eliza Reign Future shares a daughter with Eliza Reign. Their relationship hit the headlines when Eliza took Future to court. As well as demanding child support Reign accused the rapper of threatened her while she was pregnant saying it was "an attempt to coerce her to terminate her pregnancy." She sued Future for libel slander, and emotional distress. Eliza claimed Future threatened her. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna The pair were rumoured to be dating with rumours appearing confirmed when Chyna debuted a now covered tattoo of the rappers name. However rumours seemed to be shut down at the time when the father of six tweeted: "Single & focusing on what makes me happy.". Chyna tattooed the rappers name. Picture: Instagram

Aaleeyah Petty Future was rumoured to be dating model Aaleeyah Petty after the pair were spotted together in the rappers car. These rumours were then fulled when she appeared in the stars music video for hit song 'Blow a Bag'.

Ciara Future and Ciara got engaged in 2013. Picture: Getty Future and Ciara begun dating in 2013, with Ciara giving birth to their son 'Future' the following year. Despite the pair having got engaged in 2013 - months after the begun dating the wedding was called off. The pair then split after it was reported that future was cheating with his wardrobe consultant, Tyrina Lee.

Brittni Mealy Future and Brittni Mealy dated and have a child together. Picture: Getty Future previously dated Brittni Mealy and the pair share a son together, named Prince Wilburn. The couple hit headlines in August 2021 as Brittni exposed Future's text messages to their son where he reportedly called her a h*e. Brittni then got into drama with the rappers mother.

India Jones Future shares daughter Londyn with India J. Picture: Getty Future previously dated India J, who chooses to stay lowkey despite having dated the famous rapper. Despite avoiding the spotlight, India is well known as she is the mother of Future's daughter Londyn.