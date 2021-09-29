Future's dating history: from Lori Harvey to Ciara
29 September 2021, 09:54
Here's everything you need to know about the rappers dating history.
Future is notorious for his chequered love life - having dated high profile stars such as Ciara and Lori Harvey.
Dess Dior
Future and Dess Dior dated following the stars split from Lori Harvey.
The pairs relationship appeared confirmed following an Instagram post where they looked cosy.
The rapper shared a video of the gift, writing: “Best gift ever. #BIGDESS.” He also added a crying emoji.
Lori Harvey
Future dated Steve Harvey's model daughter Lori Harvey.
The 24 year old confirmed her relationship with the 37 year old when she posted pictures from her holiday in Jamaica, for her 23rd birthday.
Cindy Parker
Cindy Parker is another of Future's rumoured baby mama's.
Parker even gave her son, Legend, the rappers last name.
Despite having paternity suit against the star, he has not spoken out on the rumours.
Joie Chavis
Future and Joie Chavis dated and also share a son together, Hendrix Wilburn.
Unlike some of Future's other ex-partners, Future is said to have a good friendship with Joie.
Larsa Pippen
Larsa and Future were rumoured to be dating when it was speculated that Larsa cheated on her ex-husband with the rapper.
However, the speculation seemed to be shut down when the reality star tweeted: “I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change and that’s what really happened."
Continuing: "Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it’s beyond imagination . . . Cheating wasn’t the problem.”.
Eliza Reign
Future shares a daughter with Eliza Reign.
Their relationship hit the headlines when Eliza took Future to court.
As well as demanding child support Reign accused the rapper of threatened her while she was pregnant saying it was "an attempt to coerce her to terminate her pregnancy."
She sued Future for libel slander, and emotional distress.
Blac Chyna
The pair were rumoured to be dating with rumours appearing confirmed when Chyna debuted a now covered tattoo of the rappers name.
However rumours seemed to be shut down at the time when the father of six tweeted: "Single & focusing on what makes me happy.".
Aaleeyah Petty
Future was rumoured to be dating model Aaleeyah Petty after the pair were spotted together in the rappers car.
These rumours were then fulled when she appeared in the stars music video for hit song 'Blow a Bag'.
Ciara
Future and Ciara begun dating in 2013, with Ciara giving birth to their son 'Future' the following year.
Despite the pair having got engaged in 2013 - months after the begun dating the wedding was called off.
The pair then split after it was reported that future was cheating with his wardrobe consultant, Tyrina Lee.
Brittni Mealy
Future previously dated Brittni Mealy and the pair share a son together, named Prince Wilburn.
The couple hit headlines in August 2021 as Brittni exposed Future's text messages to their son where he reportedly called her a h*e.
Brittni then got into drama with the rappers mother.
India Jones
Future previously dated India J, who chooses to stay lowkey despite having dated the famous rapper.
Despite avoiding the spotlight, India is well known as she is the mother of Future's daughter Londyn.
Jessica Smith
In 2001 the rapper dated Jessica Smith, whom he shares son Jakobi with - who was born in 2002.
Whilst Smith makes an effort to stay out of the public eye, her issues with Future hit the headlines in 2016 as she sued him for child support.
She also claimed he neglected their son, Jakobi, by “failing to maintain a loving and meaningful relationship with him.”